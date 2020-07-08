Johnny Depp's case for assaulting ex-wife being heard in London

Johnny Depp was accused of physically abusing his former wife Amber Heard. Now, his case is being heard in a London court.

A British tabloid had called him a “wife beater” in April 2018, after which he filed a lawsuit. Depp also allegedly slapped her three times for laughing at his tattoo. He has denied the allegations.

Instead, he claims that Heard was responsible for all the violence in their marriage. Both of them appeared before the court today, July 8. Waving at the waiting photographers outside, Depp continued to deny the allegations, saying “that is not correct, it’s untrue. It didn’t happen”.

He told the court that Heard once threw a Vodka bottle at him and severed his finger. Depp also accused his former wife of cheating with prominent figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and actor James Franco.

Depp accused his ex-wife of locking him up in the washroom of a private jet, while adding that “rage-filled violent incidents on planes were common with Amber”

Not Jekyll and Hyde

During cross-examination, the tabloid's lawyer claimed there was a nasty side to Depp, one that he often referred to as "the monster".

The court was shown a video of Depp pacing around a room - swearing and kicking a cabinet. The video was made by the ex-wife.

“Would you agree the clip is violent?”, Depp was asked. “I was violent with some cupboards”, he replied. “Clearly I wasn't in the best state of mind”, he added.

The actor was asked whether he became a monster when he drank and took drugs.

“It’s not Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde”, Depp replied. The tabloid said that Depp was controlling and abusive towards Heard especially when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Depp blamed a difficult childhood for his nasty side. Said he had taken “every drug known to man” by the age of 14. The ongoing hearing is expected to last for three weeks.

The list of witnesses includes Depp's former partners - Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

Amber Heard is also expected to present more evidence. She had first spoken about the abuse in 2016, claiming she was abused at least 14 times between 2013 and 2016.