Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends' reunion delay: You’re stuck with us for life guys

Looks like, fans have to wait more for the much-awaited reunion special episode. HBO Max’s unscripted 'Friends' reunion is once again delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



The show cast members were planning to shoot with the limited crew at the last of this month, but due to COVID-19 cases started spiking again, the show pushed again.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is keeping her fans positive after the show being delayed again. "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been," Aniston shared with Deadline and added, "So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

The iconic cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will reunite for the show at Stage 24, Warner Bros. Studios in, California. The show was earlier planned to be shoot on March 23-24, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the production was shut.



The reunion was officially announced in February. The comedy series ended after running for a decade in 2004.