'Glee' creators pay rich tribute to Naya Rivera, to create college fund for her son

‘Glee’ creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan penned a touching tribute to actor Naya Rivera who was found dead at Like Piru after she drowned saving her 4-year-old boy.

The 33-year-old actress had gone boating with her son. Her 4-year-old kid was found alone on the boat in the lake. The authorities ran an autopsy and ruled out foul play calling it a case of accidental drowning. Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning in Lake Piru: Authorities

In an emotional tribute, the ‘Glee’ creators wrote how "heartbroken" they are over the loss of their "friend" Naya Rivera that they "lucked into finding."

They wrote, "Naya wasn't a series regular when we cast her on Glee. She didn't have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn't take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around."

"It was one of the first times an openly lesbian, high school relationship was seen on network television and Naya understood what 'Brittana' meant to the many young women who were seeing themselves represented on television for the first time. Naya always made sure that Santana's love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions. Naya was always moved by the girls who reached out to her to tell her how much Santana and Brittany's love affected them. Naya's obligation to them — and to all of her fans — was obvious. She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent."

They described Rivera as "a real pro" who was "always on time, always knew her lines (which wasn't easy considering the giant mouthfuls of dialogue we often gave her)" and "always kept everyone laughing on the set. … She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding. She was fun. She was kind. She was generous," they said of working with her.

They also acknowledged that "there were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years" spent making Glee. "We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, than we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend. Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey."

To honor Rivera's legacy, Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan announced that they "are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all."

After the confirmed news of her death came out, her co-stars shared special tributes for the actor. The ‘Glee’ co-stars even went to the lake where she was last seen and prayed together. 'Glee' actors bid final goodbye to co-star Naya Rivera at lake where she was last seen