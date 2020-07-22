Cynthia Erivo to star in ‘Talent Show’ for Universal

Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the Universal Pictures drama ‘Talent Show’.

The project will be directed by Gandja Monteiro.

Emmy winner Lena Waithe has written the script from an earlier version by Aimee Lagos. The plot follows a failed songwriter who returns home to Chicago to lead a group of at-risk youth in their annual talent show.

It will be produced by George Tillman Jr. and Robert Teitel under their State Street Pictures label. Waithe will serve as executive producer alongside State Street’s Jay Marcus.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for her leading role in ‘Harriet’. She is also a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner.

The actress will next be seen in the role of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in NatGeo’s ‘Genius: Aretha’.