Chris D’Elia denies sexual misconduct allegations

In an update to sexual misconduct allegations levied against Chris D’Elia, he has denied all charges.

Earlier, two women had accused Chris of exposing himself in separate incidents -- one in 2011 and another in 2018. Then, he was accused of soliciting underage girls on social media.

In one incident, actress Megan Drust recounted a 2011 episode when Chris asked Megan for a ride home from LA restaurant where she had gone to meet him and a friend. She said that Chris had then exposed her and she had to leave the car when he started to masturbate.

After the allegations surfaced, Chris was dropped from CAA as a client. Netflix has also scrapped an upcoming unscripted prank show in which the actor was featured.

Meanwhile, denying these charges, Chris’s attorney Andrew Brettler, said, “D’Elia denies these allegations and emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent.”

Back in June, D’Elia said all of his relationships have been consensual and legal. In a statement, he said, “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

