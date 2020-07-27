China’s first post-coronavirus box office led by ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Bloodshot’

China’s box office opened up this weekend to two big films, ‘Dolittle’, and ‘Bloodshot’. It led China’s first opening weekend at the box office since the coronavirus outbreak.

Five out of the 10 films that ran this weekend in China were Hollywood films.

‘Dolittle’, from Universal, was the top title this weekend with a $4.71 million three-day debut, according to Chinese data provider Ent Group.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel-starring ‘Bloodshot’, backed by China’s Bona Film Group, trailed in second place, bowing to the tune of $2.61 million.

Local crime thriller ‘Sheep Without a Shepherd’. It is Chinese adaptation of the 2013 Indian film ‘Drishyam’. The fourth and fifth slots were re-releases of the Disney animation films, ‘Coco’ and ‘Zootopia’, that grossed $740,000 and $290,000, respectively.

The 2006 Will Smith-starring title ‘The Pursuit of Happyiness’ came in sixth with $220,000 in ticket sales.

Upcoming China premieres and re-runs of foreign films currently include: 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Big Hero 6,' '47 Meters Down: Uncaged,' and France’s 'Mia and the White Lion' on July 31; 'Interstellar' on August 2; 'Ford vs. Ferrari' and '1917' on August 7; 'Bad Boys for Life' on August 14; and 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 3D' on August 14.

