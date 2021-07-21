‘Warrior’ actor Frank Grillo to lead Lowell Dean’s action flick ‘Hounds of War’

Hollywood actor Frank Grillo—best known for his roles in movies like ‘Warrior’, 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and 'The Purge: Anarchy' among others—has joined the cast of Lowell Dean’s upcoming action movie ‘Hounds of war’.



The action flick will be backed by one of Dean Devlin’s production companies, and directed by Lowell Dean, claim reports. The script was reportedly written by Jean Pierre Magro.



‘Hounds of war’ chronicles the revenge saga of a mercenary after a mission goes south owing to a shocking betrayal by one of their own. The failed mission claims the lives of a group of mercenaries on an impossible mission except for one.



'Hounds of War' is a co-production between production company Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught's Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa.



Frank Grillo will also be taking on the role of executive-producing the movie along with Nika Finch and Polina Pushkareva.

