‘To All the Boys’ star Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre

'To All the Boys' star Lana Condor is engaged!



The 27-year-old actress confirmed her engagement with her long time beau Anthony De La Torre.



On January 28, Condor took to her Instagram to announce the good news with a series of adorable photos from their engagement shoot and a sweet video of herself crying after the proposal.

''Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,'' the Netflix star began her caption.

“Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”



In the caption, the actor, who was born in Vietnam and adopted by an American couple, also revealed more hidden details about her engagement ring, designed by a Vietnamese female designer.

“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen,” she explained. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over, '' she added.



Lana and Anthony first met at a party for Emmy nominees in 2015.

Lana gained worldwide recognition for portraying Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's romantic-comedy 'To All the Boys' film series in 2018.