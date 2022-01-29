‘To All the Boys’ star Lana Condor gets engaged to beau Anthony De La Torre

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 29, 2022, 01:00 PM(IST)

'To All the Boys' star Lana Condor Is Engaged to Anthony De La Torre Photograph:( Twitter )

 Lana Condor gained worldwide recognition for portraying Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's romantic-comedy 'To All the Boys' film series in 2018.  

'To All the Boys' star Lana Condor is engaged!

The 27-year-old actress confirmed her engagement with her long time beau Anthony De La Torre. 

On January 28, Condor took to her Instagram to announce the good news with a series of adorable photos from their engagement shoot and a sweet video of herself crying after the proposal.

''Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,'' the Netflix star began her caption. 

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” the 'To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before' star wrote.

“Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”

In the caption, the actor, who was born in Vietnam and adopted by an American couple, also revealed more hidden details about her engagement ring, designed by a Vietnamese female designer. 

“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen,” she explained. “The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over, '' she added. 

Lana and Anthony first met at a party for Emmy nominees in 2015. 

Lana gained worldwide recognition for portraying Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's romantic-comedy 'To All the Boys' film series in 2018.  

