‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore, creator Dan Fogelman & more react to series end

Earlier this week the news of the hit show, 'This is Us' coming to an ending ruled social media. Now makers and the cast are opening up about the sad news.



Creator Dan Fogelman paid a sweet tribute to the show. Dan tweeted, ''Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favourite thing,” he wrote.

“While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.''

We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 14, 2021

Earlier, Dan hds expressed the show’s potential stating that the season 3 finale should be viewed as the show’s midpoint. ''We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he told THR in April 2019.



Later, Mandy Moore who plays Rebecca Pearson shared a bittersweet post. First taking to the Instagram story, Moore wrote, “I’m already VERY emotional about my favourite job coming to an end. BUT …We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”



Later, by sharing Fogelman’s tweet, she added, “Officially official. One season left of my favourite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment.”

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson also reacted to the news and tweeted, “What a ride it’s been…, What an incredible season to come.”

Season 5 of the hit season is currently on air and the shooting of season 6 of the show will begin later in summer and will debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast season.



The family drama was renewed through season 6 back in 2019 while the third season was airing. The creative team behind the show has previously said on multiple occasions that they planned to wrap the show up with its sixth outing.