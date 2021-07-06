‘The Witcher’ spinoff casts Michelle Yeoh in key role

After a successful run for Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’, the upcoming spinoff series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ has cast veteran star Michelle Yeoh in a key role.

The upcoming spinoff for the massively successful series will also run at the streamer.

In the spinoff series, Michelle Yeoh has been cast in the role of Scían in Netflix’s upcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Scían is described as “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

The Witcher prequel is a six-part limited series set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin and “will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”