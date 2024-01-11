‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ trailer out | WATCH

All those waiting eagerly for the next installment of Walking Dead, there’s good news as makers have dropped the trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead series will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on February 25. It will mark the official return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira to the franchise.

In the trailer of Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will have Michonne search high and low for Rick, who appears to be held against his will by the Alliance of the Three. The trailer also offers a look at Terry O’Quinn as Major General Beale and Pollyanna McIntosh’s return as Jadis.

You can watch the trailer here:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is a love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance, Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead … And ultimately, a war against the living.