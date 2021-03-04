‘The Simpsons’ renewed for seasons 33 and 34

After enjoying success, ‘The Simpsons’ has been renewed for seasons 33 and 34 at Fox.

Season 34 will release in 2023 and by then The Simpsons will have produced 757 episodes in total. The landmark 700th episode, ‘Manger Things,’ will air on March 21.

‘The Simpsons’ is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history.

Famous for all its predictions that turn out true, the show was even honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

Currently airing its 32nd season, the show has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, 13 Writers Guild of America Awards, and was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award (in 2016). By 2019, it had won an Institutional Peabody Award.

In addition, ‘The Simpsons’ was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short ‘The Longest Daycare,’ which currently lives on Disney Plus.