‘The Secret Life of Groceries’ book to get adapted as TV docuseries

Benjamin Lorr’s non fiction book ‘The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket’ is now in the pipeline to be turned into a TV docuseries.

The book will be made into a project for the small screen as ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and ‘Ink Master’ producer Truly Original has optioned the book which was published last year.

The TV series will explore the hidden reality of the modern American supermarket and examine the passion, ingenuity and the exploitation grocers rely on to meet seemingly impossible consumer demands: low prices, high quality, endless options.

Benjamin Lorr spent five years “stalking groceries” for the book, embedding with popular stores and big box retailers, he traveled the globe in an attempt to understand what makes the supermarket a modern marvel.

On the announcement, Lorr said, “I want to upend how we think about buying food. Retail grocery is a reflection, and this is going to be a ‘warts and all’ look in the mirror. We have a massive industry carefully calibrated to consumer demands, and it’s been doing a damn good job. But how? And at what cost? This show will be an entertaining exploration of a system that’s way too good to be true, unveiling every hero, villain, beauty and blemish behind it.”