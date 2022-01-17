‘The Lost Daughter’ & ‘Drive My Car’ win big at Toronto Film Critics Association Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, 'The Lost Daughter' has won big at Toronto Film Critics Association awards.



The movie won awards in three categories including Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for Jessie Buckley and Best First Feature.



In the film, Colman plays Leda, a middle-aged British literature professor vacationing on her own in Greece who becomes transfixed with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter on the same beach.

Britney Spears terms her public fight with Jamie Lyn as 'tacky' as both sisters agree to end it



Watching them makes Leda dwell on her own emotional conflicts as the mother of two young daughters years before and the guilt-ridden decisions she made to be able to live her life.



Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s much-acclaimed movie 'Drive My Car' also took three top awards for Best Picture, Best International Film and Best Screenplay.

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan



Jane Campion picked up the best director honour for her period western 'The Power of the Dog.' Other winners included Denzel Washington for Best Actor in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' and Bradley Cooper for Best Supporting Actor in 'Licorice Pizza'.