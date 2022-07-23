‘The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power’ trailer: Dark Lord Sauron tricks his way to power. Watch

Amazon has released another trailer for its much-anticipated fantasy drama ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. It is based on the world created by JRR Tolkien, who is remembered as the father of fantasy genre. While it has ‘Lord of the Rings’ in its name, it is set thousands of years before the events of the book. ‘Rings of Power’, which is the most expensive TV show of all time, is centre’s around the forging of magical rings by eleven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who is tricked into it. While Sauron ostensibly gives powerful rings to all races, he forges the One Ring in secret, which can control the power of all the other, thus potentially allowing him to rule every single individual.

The latest trailer’s main focus is the Dark Lord himself, who is actually not a Dark Lord yet, but a flesh-and-blood being and among the Maiar. He was corrupted by Melkor, later known as Morgoth, the Lucifer of Middle-earth. Galadriel (Morfydd Clarke) learns of the threat through a palantir, the globe-like objects that allow one to see future, but also alert evil forces.

‘Rings of Power’ also explores the fall of Numenor, the island kingdom which was destroyed thanks to Sauron’s actions. Ultimately, an alliance between the Men and the Elves, called The Last Alliance, brought about the first defeat of Sauron.

The latest trailer is less bright and optimistic than the others that came before. It is darker, and promises a story that presents a beautiful fantasy world but that is increasingly been shadowed by evil. And every race will have to band together to take on the Dark Lord.

The official synopsis reads, “Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”



‘The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power’ premieres on September 2.