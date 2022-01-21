‘The Aristocats’ live-action adaptation in works at Disney

Classic animated film ‘The Aristocrats’ will be getting a live-action treatment as it is currently in development at Disney.

Reports in Deadline confirmed that ‘Peter Rabbit’ director Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script. Will Gluck will also produce via his banner Olive Bridge Entertainment.

The classic film of 1970 follows a family of aristocratic cats — mother Duchess and her three kittens Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse — living a luxurious life in Paris. But when their owner’s butler finds out that the cats are set to receive a massive fortune, he kidnaps them and abandons them in an unfamiliar land. In a new place, the aristocats must then befriend an alley cat, named Thomas O’Malley, to help them get home before the butler steals what is rightfully theirs.

Directed by Disney animator Wolfgang Reitherman, the original voice cast included Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Hermione Baddeley, Dean Clark, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers and Roddy Maude-Roxby.