‘Suicide Squad’ VS ‘The Suicide Squad’: David Ayer defends his 2016 film, says ‘it’s amazing’

As positive reviews start to pour in ]for James Gunn's superhero film ‘The Suicide Squad’, David Ayer, who had written and directed the 2016 film ‘Suicide Squad’, has started being criticized online (yet again) for poor execution of the film.



Responding to a journalist’s tweet on how James Gunn’s version of the superhero flick should convince Ayer to give up on his dream of #ReleasetheAyerCut, the filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “I don't know what quit is," citing his difficult upbringing that included his father's suicide, foster care, abuse, and constant trouble with the law on the streets of South L.A.”



“I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing — My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some 'bad people' who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again... [Ayer's cut] has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't,” he added.



Speaking to an entertainment portal, Ayer had revealed that the existence of Zack Snyder's Justice League had given him renewed hope for his own version of that.



“It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," he said of his Suicide Squad. "And then you take the hit, you're the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Laughs] Even though it didn't represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives.”

Despite the past conversation, Ayer said he has never spoken in public about his feud with Warner Bros. over his film and ‘never will’.



"I'm old school like that. I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shockingly personal criticism. Why? that's what I've done my whole life. Real talk I'd rather get shot at. I will no longer speak publicly on this matter,” he said in his tweet.



David Ayer also wished luck to the new squad of James Gunn, to which, Gunn replied, saying, “All my love and admiration, friend.”