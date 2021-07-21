‘Stormbreaker’ actor Alex Pettyfer, model Toni Garrn welcome their first child

British actor Alex Pettyfer and his model wife, Toni Garrn, have become proud parents to their first child together—a daughter. While the actor has taken a break from Instagram, his wife shared the news on her social media accounts.



Taking to Instagram, Toni Garrn announced the news to her over two million followers where she also revealed the name of her baby girl, Luca Malaika.



Captioning the photo of her holding Luca, Toni wrote, “The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜”



The pair, who got engaged in 2019, tied the knot last year in Garrn’s hometown Hamburg, Germany. In March, the couple announced their pregnancy with a photoshoot for a global magazine.



Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn were first spotted together as a couple at Sir Elton John's Oscars party back in February, 2019.

Check out some of the gorgeous pregnancy photos here:



