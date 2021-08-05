‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ renewed for season 2 at Disney+

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 05, 2021, 07:03 PM(IST)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Photograph:( Twitter )

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' is getting a second season on Disney+. Lucasfilm animated series next season will premier in 2022. No premiere date has been announced. 

"The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch," executive producer Dave Filoni said.  

With the production, Brad Rau is also serving as supervising director with Jennifer Corbett as head writer.

The series is a part of the 'Star Wars' franchise, acting as both a sequel to and spin-off from, the series 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'. 

As per Variety, ''The latest offshoot of the Galaxy Far, Far Away, 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in 2008 movie 'The Clone Wars') as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.''

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. 

