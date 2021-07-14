‘Star Trek’ ropes in ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman

‘Star Trek’ has signed up ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman.

Matt will be moving away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this move. The Star Trek film is for Paramount and will release on June 9, 2023.

The script for the yet-to-be-announced Star Trek film is by screenwriters Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with J.J. Abrams producing.

Shakman is a veteran TV director, whose credits include ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Boys’, ‘Succession’, ‘Fargo’ and much more.