‘Squid Game’ becomes 1st non-English show to earn Producers Guild nomination

Netflix Korean drama 'Squid Game' continues to make history.



Following its historic SAG Awards nominations, the smash hit show has become the first non-English drama series to be nominated for the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards.



The guild on Thursday announced the nominees for the 33rd Producers Guild Award and the show has been nominated for Best Episodic Drama alongside 'The Handmaid’s Tale,' 'The Morning Show,' 'Succession,' and 'Yellowstone.'

The nine-part show follows 456 people struggling with debt in Seoul who sign on to play a series of deadly competitions based on Korean children's games, the winner of which will receive 45.6 billion won ($ 38 million).



The survival drama series was one of the biggest shows from the streaming service last year and garnered over 100 million views in less than a month of its debut in September 2021.



Meanwhile, Squid Game actor Oh Yeong Su, who played the role of the elderly player Oh II-nam, also referred to as Player 001, in the dystopian drama, made the Golden Globe history. The 77-year-old actor became the first Korean actor to individually win an award at the Golden Globes. He won the award for the Best Supporting Actor in Television at this year's award ceremony for the hit Netflix drama.

The Producers Guild Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California on March 19, 2022.