‘Spider-Man’ star Jacob Batalon to headline series ‘Reginald the Vampire’

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ actor Jacob Batalon is making the move to television and this time, it is for a series titled ‘Reginald the Vampire’, reports confirm.



Based on the 'Fat Vampire' six-book series by Johnny B. Truant, the dramedy has been finalized as a series and is headed to NBC Universal cable network.



Batalon was Peter Parker’s—played by Tom Holland—friend Ned Leeds in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.



The hour-long dramedy will have a 10-episode format and will revolve around the popular anti-hero Reginald Baskin.

The script for this series has been penned by Harley Peyton, and Jeremiah Chechik will exec produce and direct the project.



Truant’s ‘Fat Vampire’ was first published in 2012 and consists of six books: ‘Tastes Like Chicken’, ‘All You Can Eat’, ‘Harder Better Fatter Stronger’, ‘Fatpocalypse’ and ‘Survival of the Fattest’.