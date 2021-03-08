‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ drives a slow US box office with $8.6 million

As New York opened its theatres welcoming enthusiastic movie watchers for the first time in nearly a year this weekend, Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ has proved to hit a new rank. The animated fantasy adventure opened to $8.6 million from more than 200 screens. It, however, failed to match the debut of ‘Tom & Jerry’ that released last weekend and earned $14 million.

Though lesser than what a film would have made in pre-COVID times, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ earned $26 million with China and Russia providing the largest contributions with $8.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

Lionsgate’s ‘Chaos Walking’ with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, grossed a $3.8 million for a third-place finish. The top five was rounded out by Focus Features’ ‘Boogie’ and Dreamworks Animation’s ‘The Croods: A New Age.’

With vaccinations increasing and rates of coronavirus dropping, several markets such as Chicago, Portland and New York have slowly reopened movie theaters in recent weeks. Many of these are operating at reduced capacity.