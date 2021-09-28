‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ casts its new set of liars for the reboot

Pretty Little Liars announced its new casting for the latest generation of group of liars -- Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, and Elena Goode are set as series regulars. Carly Pope and Zakiya Young join the Original Sin cast as recurring.

They will appear opposite stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel and Eric Johnson.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is a present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series. The first two episodes of the show will be directed by Lisa Soper.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.