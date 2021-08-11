‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot: The first cast photo is out, and it is marvelous!

The first behind-the-scenes cast photo of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ is out now and its all smiles and rainbows!



The star cast—which includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Maia Reficco — posed for a group selfie to show their excitement for the upcoming reboot and posted the same on Instagram.



“Okay, this cheers me up. The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks!!!” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the photo on Instagram.



“(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd . . . #plloriginalsin #hbomax 💥🎬🔪🪓🩸💊📹🎭🔥🌪☠️🅰️.”

For the uninitiated, the show is set in Millwood, PA, and it witnesses the new set of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ face a tragedy that keeps them all on edges till they discover new clues about the developing mystery., reports claim.



HBO is yet to make an official comment on the plotline. The cast has, however, dropped the following comments.

"so so so beyond excited 🥳 cAn't wAit!!!!♥️," Kinney commented on the post before Madison added, "@writerras thank you for making these smiles possible!!!!! Let the screAming begin!!!🤫." Reficco also chimed in to add, "couldn't be hAppier. thAnk u for mAking this possible!!❤️."



The first episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ on HBO Max starting on August 23.

