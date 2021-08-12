‘Powerpuff Girls’: Chloe Bennet leaves the live-action pilot as Blossom

Actress Chloe Bennet has left CW network’s—a collaborative project between CBS and Warner Bros—live-action pilot ‘Powerful Girls’ that was based on Cartoon Network’s hit animation series by the same name.



An entertainment website has confirmed that Chloe Bennet has exited the network's live-action pilot who was cast as Blossom, one of the three girls from the hit 90s trio.



CW decided to redevelop and reshoot the pilot after its original version was declared ‘too campy’. Warerner Bros. TV had started extending pilot deals for its cast’s but the actress had to back out owing to date issues.



However, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault—cast as Bubbles and Buttercup respectively—are still on for the new pilot, and casting for Blossom will begin in the fall, reports confirm.



The potential TV show will focus on the three super-girls as young adults who rue wasting their childhoods being crime fighters and need to decided whether they must reunite for the greater good.



The original pilot also starred Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium—the girls’ father—Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel; and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.