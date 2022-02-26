‘Outlander’ prequel series in development at starz: Report

The world of Outlander is expanding!



The prequel series of the show is in development reportedly at Starz with the executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is on board to write and executive produce the prequel.



The popular show, based on a series of ongoing historical romance/fantasy novels by Diana Gabaldon, was developed by Ronald D. Moore. He will also executive produce along with Maril Davis under their Tall Ship Productions banner.



According to Variety's report, Sony and Starz have declined to make a comment regarding the project at this time. But, exact plot details for what the prequel would focus on are being kept under wraps.



The show currently has five seasons and the show's sixth season has been delayed due to covid-19. The show has already been renewed for a seventh season.



Season 6 is based on the 'Outlander' book 'A Breath of Snow and Ashes,' and will consist of eight episodes. Season 7 is based on 'An Echo in the Bone' and will consist of 16 episodes.



Gabladon, the author of the novels on which the famous show is based, recently teased in a Facebook post that she is still working on a prequel novel about Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of the main character Jamie Fraser.



Gabaldon also published the prequel novella 'Virgins' in 2013 as part of the 'Dangerous Women' anthology. That story focused on a young Jamie Fraser and Ian Murray in 1740s France. However, there is no confirmation at this time on which story the new show will focus on.