‘Never Have I Ever’ season 2 gets Netflix premiere date

Netflix is finally out with the release date of its ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 2. It’s a coming-of-age comedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from creator Mindy Kaling.

‘Never Have I Ever centers’ on the complicated life of Devi (Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. She’s an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. The new season will see Devi continuing to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young. There are some newcomers as well including Megan Suri.

Common, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar and P.J. Byrne will return in the Netflix show.

The show will release its trailer on June 17 -- leading up to its premiere.

‘Never Have I Ever’ is co-created by writers/exec producers Kaling and Lang Fisher, with the latter serving as showrunner. The Universal Television comedy also is executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.