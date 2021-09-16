‘Match Me If You Can’ casts Georgina Reilly & Wilson Bethel in indie rom-com

Georgina Reilly and Wilson Bethel have been roped in for director Marian Yeager’s upcoming film, ‘Match Me If You Can’.

The romantic comedy written by Betsy Morris centers on Kip Parsons (Reilly), a female computer nerd who declares war on online dating services when she’s rejected by one as “unmatchable,” becoming a reluctant spokeswoman for all the frustrated singles out there.

Riley Detamore (Bethel), the programmer and mastermind behind the dating service, wants to know why Kip is trashing his company, so he sets up a chance run-in. This produces an awkward chain of mishaps, ending with no answers and leaving them both feeling an undeniable spark.

The film is produced by Yeager with Monica Lund. The project is scheduled to start filming in late October.