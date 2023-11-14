‘Masters of the Universe’ could get another OTT deal post Netflix's exit

He-Man will soon be making his much-awaited feature debut. In what can culminate soon, Amazon MGM Studios are in talks to get a live-action Masters of the Universe movie rolling. The writing team behind The Lost City, Adam and Aaron Nee will get the feature out soon as they bring the blond hero, based on a popular set of Mattel toys, their much deserved filmy debut.

The project has been in development for over two years now with Netflix having spent nearly $30 million in total costs so far. It was originally supposed to cast Kyle Allen as He-Man but since the streaming giant walked away, there have been several new changes.

There is still hope for it to see the daylight as Amazon is currently in talks to develop it. There is also chat that Allen could still be a frontrunner to play He-Man. Mattel and producer Todd Black, who has been devoted to the film across multiple former studio homes, including Warner Bros. and Sony, will also be seeking a significant theatrical release.