‘M3GAN’ trailer: You won’t see dolls in the same way anymore

Universal Pictures unveiled the trailer of ‘M3GAN’ which will make you skip several heartbeats sheerly out of fear. Considered as one of the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan brings to you yet another spooky and heart-pounding horror experience. The trailer will leave you with all the chills and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The story revolves around Gemma who suddenly gets the responsibility of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Gemma is unsure and unprepared to be a parent and fears responsibility. Under this pressure, she introduces her niece to artificial intelligence, a life-like doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion. But this decision by Gemma has unfathomable ramifications which turn both their lives upside down.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, ‘M3GAN’ features Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau - Monten. So brace yourself for a pulse-racing experience to witness how far this AI doll will go to protect Candy.

