‘Lovecraft Country’ will not return for season 2 at HBO

HBO’s Lovecraft Country will not be returning for a second season.



The network has cancelled Misha Green’s popular horror series, opting to not renew the drama that was originally intended as a limited series for a second season.



“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”



The series based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors and first aired last August. The series follows the story of Atticus Freeman as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose.



As per the Deadline of the Season 1 finale of 'Lovecraft Country' reached 1.5 million viewers, which marked HBO Max’s most-watched new episode of an original series. By the time the finale was released in October, the premiere episode had crossed the 10M viewers mark.



The show had earned largely positive reviews, including earning a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series earlier this year but lost to 'The Crown'.