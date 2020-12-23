‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ sets release for 2021 awards season

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ based on theIllinois Black Panther Party Chairman who was betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal is slated for release on February 12, 2021. It will open in both theaters and on HBO Max.

The film is being pegged for 2021 awards season.

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal. A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons). Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback).

The pic also stars Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Amari Cheatom, Caleb Eberhardt, Lil Rel Howery.

The drama was originally dated for a August 21 release, however the studio Warner Bros. pulled the film off the schedule due to the pandemic back in April.

