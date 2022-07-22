‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ first-look: Keanu Reeves is an assassin on the run

A first-look image from the upcoming fourth instalment in the Keanu Reeves-led ‘John Wick’ franchise, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is here. The franchise began in 2014 and the films have been praised for their world-building, action, stunts and set pieces. In the third movie, titled ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘, Keanu Reeves’ titular assassins character was non-lethally shot by his ally Winston (Ian McShane). He and the Bowering King (Laurence Fishburne) decide to team up against the High Table, a council of most powerful crime lords in the world.

The image does not reveal anything in terms of plot. It shows Wick foregrounded by slightly out of focus candles. Despite the vagueness of the image, there has been quite a considerate response among the franchise’s fans.

The fourth film will be the first in two part finale, so John Wick’s story will end after the fifth film.

‘Parabellum’ was both a commercial and critical hit. It scored 89 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.”

The film grossed $327 million on a budget of $75 million. The franchise has earned a total of $587 million worldwide on a budget of $145 million.

’John Wick: Chapter 4’ will release on May 24, 2023.