‘Jackie Brown’ star Pam Grier joins cast of ‘Pet Sematary’ prequel

Paramount’s 2019 horror film 'Pet Sematary' prequel is coming and the makers just added actor, Pam Grier, to the movie. Pam is known for her role in the 1997 movie 'Jackie Brown'



Grier joins the long list of the cast that includes Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind and Isabella Star LeBlanc. The movie still doesn’t have a title and will begin shooting in August. The prequel will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus. No release date announced yet.



As per Variety, the upcoming movie will serve as an origin story to the Stephen King novel about a family that discovers a rather disturbing graveyard in the woods behind their home.



The film marks the feature directorial debut of Lindsey Beer, who previously wrote the screenplay to Netflix’s coming-of-age movie 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'. Screenwriter Jeff Buhler is returning to write the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing.



Mary Lambert directed 1989’s 'Pet Sematary' and a 2019 adaptation was directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer. The 2019 movie of the franchise was successful at the box office, grossing more than $100 million globally on a $21 million budget.