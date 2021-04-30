‘Invincible’ renewed for seasons two and three at Amazon

'Invincible' has been renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 at Amazon.



On Thursday, the announcement was made Friday by Robert Kirkman alongside Steven Yeun, who voices the show’s main character, Mark Grayson. “I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman.



“The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.” he added.

The animated comic book series debuted in March on the streaming platform and will have its Season 1 finale on Friday, April 30th.

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and... pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021 ×

The series follows the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson, seemingly a normal teenager, Mark has to deal with the fact that his father – Omni-Man–who is the most powerful superhero on the planet but soon he develops his strength and ability to fly and he has sworn to protect the Earth.



Apart from Yeun the voice cast also includes J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton, and more.