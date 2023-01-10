‘Inside Job’ cancelled by Netflix even after second season renewal, creator heartbroken: 'I am devastated'

Netflix has cancelled the science fiction animated comedy series ‘Inside Job’ even after renewing it for a second season. The creator, Shion Takeuchi, expressed his heartbreak at the news, confirming the cancellation on Twitter. She wrote, "I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of ‘Inside Job'. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.”

Netflix has in recent years come under fire for randomly cancelling even popular shows and ending the story without any resolution, disillusioning viewers. Last week, the streaming giant axed '1899', the period mystery-science fiction TV series from the creators of 'Dark' that had proved to be reasonably popular. Many analysts say it is the dreaded algorithm that is behind the decisions, and that streaming service lets algorithm lets decide the future of their content.

Netflix's financial woes may also be one of the reason. The company lost almost a million subscribers between April and July last year, though the fall was cushioned somewhat by 'Stranger Things 4'. Netflix has been in hot water financially for quite some time now. In April, it reported that about 200,000 subscribers said goodbye to their subscription, which was the first time in more than a decade that the company lost users, instead of gaining them. The execs had actually expected to gain 2.5 million subscribers.