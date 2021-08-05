‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ teaser out featuring first look of Monica Lewinsky

The new American Crime Story teaser is here and this time as announced before, it’s about the historic Impeachment that shook the world.

Titled ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’, the anthology series will debut on September and will feature the scandal that rocked the White House.

Ryan Murphy’s limited series examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a US President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

The trailer opens in Washington, DC in 1995, tailing a young woman as she approaches President Clinton (Clive Owen) bearing a gift.

‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ is based on the book ‘A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President’ by Jeffrey Toobin.

The series written by Sarah Burgess is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan also serve as producers, with Burgess, Murphy, Paulson, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl exec producing.