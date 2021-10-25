‘I do not hold Alec Baldwin responsible’: Father of cinematographer refuses to blame actor for her death

Father of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, has opened up about the tragic accident and stated that Alec was not responsible for her daughter's death.



In his first interview with the UK’s The Sun, ex-military man Anatoly Androsovych blamed the film’s props team for handing Baldwin a loaded weapon.

The incident, which occurred during the filming of the movie 'Rust' in New Mexico, also injured the director, Joel Souza who was later discharged from the hospital.

“We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief,” Hutchins's father, told The Sun. “But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible – it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.”



Telling about his son, he added, ''[Halyna’s son] has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.''



Androsovych is now trying to organize visas to grant his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana entry to the US to visit and support Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, and her nine-year-old son, Andros.

Earlier, it was revealed that the prop gun had a live bullet that was fired during the shooting. Now, it has emerged that assistant director Dave Hall, who did not know there were live rounds in the gun, had handed the firearm to Alec, and yelled, "Cold gun!", as per court documents.



The remark suggested the gun was safe to use and did not have live rounds. But, when the actor fired the gun, a live round hit Hutchins in the chest and wounded Souza who was nearby.