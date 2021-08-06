‘Hunger Games’ prequel to start production in first half of 2022

‘Hunger Games’ prequel is shaping up as makers announce that the prequel film based on Susan Collins’ novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is aiming to start production in the first half of 2022.

Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake made the announcement during the company’s quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts. The film is expected to be ready for release in either late fiscal 2023 or early 2024. He said that it’s “moving along really, really well.”

The prequel movie will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

Last year, Lionsgate said Hunger Games series filmmaker Francis Lawrence would return to direct Ballad. Lawrence directed the last three Hunger Games movies: Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1, and Mockingjay Part 2. Casting has not yet been announced.