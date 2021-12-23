‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

After we last told you that Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend, he has now been arrested on the same charges.

It so happened that Devin Ratray and his girlfriend were out drinking when they were approached by two women asking for his autograph. The girlfriend reportedly gave them the autographed cards for free which later became an issue between the two. As they returned to their hotel room, Devin reportedly tried choking his girlfriend as the discontentment rose.

In his report, Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote, “[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth.”

The girlfriend reportedly freed herself but Devin then punched her allegedly in the face.

Now, charges of assault have been framed against the Home Alone actor. He played Buzz McCallister in the famous Christmas films, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone and Home Alone 2.