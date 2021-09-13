‘Hawkeye’ first trailer: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are in a big Christmas fight together

The first trailer of the Marvel next anticipated series 'Hawkeye' just debuted online!



The new trailer shows the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the Marvel Comics universe’s other Hawkeye.

The trailer set around Christmas promises the series will be fun as well as full of stunts and shows how they will be together banging Xmas stuff with bow and arrow game and will see how Clint will mentor the young archer, while they together fight his past rivalries.

The show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.



The first episode of Marvel's 'Hawkeye' series hits Disney Plus on Nov. 24.