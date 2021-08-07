‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes’ death in hit-and-run case: Suspect arrested

On Thursday, Brian Boyd was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death of Hollywood actress Lisa Banes, reports confirm.



The rider was reportedly in his unlicensed electric scooter and involved in the hit-and-run death of the ‘Gone Girl’ famed actor. He was well aware that he had hit her, and fled to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix a side-view mirror, authorities reportedly said on Friday.



On Friday, however, Boyd, 26, was released under strict supervision following a court appearance. His attorney is yet to comment on the same, reports claim.



Police have reportedly shared that they have built the case on security videotape showing Banes walking in a crosswalk on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in early June when the actress was struck by the scooter after it jumped a red light, reports claim.



A police officer, who reviewed a video from the scene, said in court documents that ‘the pedestrian and the operator of the electric scooter fall to the ground’. After that, he ‘ further observed the operator stand up, pick up his electric scooter, walk over to the individual lying in the street, and then walk back to his electric scooter and drive away’.



In addition to that, another video showed the ‘operator of the electric scooter ride from the crash location to Bolt Bike Shop … where the operator is observed interacting with employees of the bike shop and waiting for repairs to the electric scooter’ the complaint reportedly said.



The complainant also claimed that Boyd has admitted to police that he was the person in a black-hooded sweatshirt seen in the bike shop video.



For the uninitiated, the actress was rushed to the hospital on June 4 after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing Amsterdam Avenue at 64th Street, in a crosswalk, on Manhattan's Upper West Side. She was reportedly on her way to meet friends for dinner but planned to stop at her alma mater, the Juilliard School, at Lincoln Center.



Lisa Banes was 65.