‘Dune’ to world premiere at Venice Film Festival ahead of its release

Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated reboot of the sci-fi classic 'Dune' to have its world premiere, at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.



The movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac will premiere on September 3 at Venice’s Sala Grande. Although the movie based on Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction bestseller was originally slated to hit theatres last year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was being pushed to this October, now the movie is making its world premiere a few weeks early at the Venice Film Festival.

The Venice Film Festival is currently slated to kick off on September 1st.



The movie is set in the dystopian future and revolves around a family which is given charge of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. While they seek to establish a stronghold, the family encounters enemies in the form of giant sandworms.



The official synopsis of Dune reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”



Venice is one of the Warner Bros favourite, the screening of 'Dune' continues a long tradition of the production house major titles premiering in Venice following mega-blockbuster films as 'Joker', 'A Star Is Born' and 'Gravity', each of the movie went on to global box office success and awards glory including an Oscar win.



'Dune' is scheduled for a simultaneous release in theatres via Warner Bros. and on HBO Max on October 1.