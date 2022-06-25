‘Dune’ fame David Dastmalchian to star in new horror flick ‘Late Night With the Devil’

'Dune’ fame David Dastmalchian is currently shooting for his next project, an indie chiller ‘Late Night with the Devil’, in which he plays a late-night talk show host set in the era of 1977, which goes terribly wrong. "Unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms" reads the synopsis of the film. Known for films like ‘100 Bloody Acres’, and ‘Scare Campaign’, Australian duo Cameron and Colin Cairnes have co-written and co-directed ‘Late Night With the Devil’. Variety reported that the film was signed as part of a multi-picture deal between Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures production houses.

The writers and directors of the horror film disclosed in a statement that the movie was based on an intriguing idea that was typical of the 1970s and 1980s when late-night chat shows had ‘something slightly dangerous’ about them.

"In the 70s and 80s, there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience" said the Cairnes duo.

The shooting is currently happening in Australia.

The founders of the Spooky Pictures production company, namely, Roy Lee, who produced 'It', Derek Dauchy of ‘Al Kameen’, Steven Schneider, who produced ‘Pet Sematary’; Future Pictures' Adam White and Mat Govoni of ‘Lone Wolf’ and John Molloy will be producing the film. At the same time, Rami Yasin, David Dastmalchian, and Australian filmmaker Joel Anderson of ‘Lake Mungo’ are serving as executive producers reported Variety.

‘Late Night With the Devil’ is set to release next year in 2023. Talking about actor David Dastmalchian, earlier appeared in brief roles in films like ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Ray Donovan’ but became a known face for his characters in noteworthy movies like, ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Prisoners’, and ‘Ant-Man’. Meanwhile, the actor has several films up his sleeve, which includes, ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Boogeyman’ and ‘Boston Strangler’.

