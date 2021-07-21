‘Downsizing’ actor Hong Chau joins cast of dark comedy ‘The Menu’

The latest addition to the cast of dark comedy ‘The Menu’ is ‘Downsizing’ actress Hong Chau. The film will also see actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in lead roles.



‘The Menu’ has been co-written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss and will be directed by Mark Mylod, suggest reports.



The film follows a couple who visits an up-scale, exclusive restaurant on a remote island where decorated chef (to be played by Ralph Fiennes) prepares a delicious tasting menu. ‘The Menu’ has reportedly been described as a dark comedy-psychological thriller set in an outlandish culinary culture.



Adam McKay, who has won an Oscar for ‘Best Adapted Sreenplay’ in 2016 for ‘The Big Short’, among other nominations, will be backing the project under his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.



Meanwhile, Hong Chau has just wrapped up Darren Aronofsky's next 'The Whale'. She will also be seen in Kelly Reichardt’s next 'Showing Up'.

