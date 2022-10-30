‘Black Adam’ box office: Dwayne Johnson's DC movie reigns supreme in second week too

Dwayne Johnson-led DC movie 'Black Adam' may not have pleased critics but is going from strength to strength at the box office. It overcame newer releases to top the North American box office in its second week as well and is tracking for a $25 million-plus total. The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial has grossed $166.8 million at the worldwide box office so far. The film has a budget in the range of $195–200 million, so it needs very long legs to earn profit.

Written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, 'Black Adam' introduced Teth-Adam or Black Adam (Johnson), an ancient antihero who lived in a fictional North African nation of 5000 years ago, and is now reawakened. Apart from Johnson himself, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also starred.

In the film Black Adam comes in contact and conflict with the Justice Society of America. But the antihero and JSA later team up against a greater foe, Sabbac

The film did not exactly please critics. It scored 40 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."

Wion's review of the film read, "'Black Adam' is certainly worth watching once on the big screen. The action alone would be enough to satisfy most fans of comic-book movies. However, the film has a few serious flaws that stop me from recommending it to discerning film aficionados who would prefer a well-written, less formulaic screenplay."