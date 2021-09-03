‘Barbarians’ season 2 begins filming, first look out

‘Barbarians’ fans can rejoice as the second season has begun production. It is interestingly Netflix’s most successful German series.

‘Barbarians’ season 2 will have six episodes, each 45-minutes long and will be filmed in Krakow, Poland, and its surroundings. Stefan Ruzowitzky is acting and showrunner and will direct episodes 1-3 and 6.

The cast will have Jeanne Goursaud, Laurence Rupp and David Schütter reprise their roles while the new joinees include Daniel Donskoy, Murathan Muslu, Cynthia Micas, Katharina Heyer, Giovanni Carta and Alessandro Fella.

Showrunner Stefan Ruzowitzky recently commented on the second season: “I am really happy to be part of the continuation of this great series and looking forward to the cooperation with the entire team in front of and behind the camera. We were able to win further great actors and actresses over whose characters enrich the narrative density of Barbarians even more.”

