‘Aquaman 2’: Johnny Depp fans demand Amber Heard be dropped, producers say ‘No!’

Warner Bros. will not drop Amber heard parts from ‘Aquaman 2’ sequel, a producer working on the sequel reportedly told a global news website.



The efforts by Johnny Depp's fans to remove Amber Heard from the movie is evidently not working out.



“I don't think that we're ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what you feel is best for the movie. We felt that if it's James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That's really what it was,” Peter Safran said in a podcast. He has worked on many Warner Bros. movies, including superhero ones like ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Shazam!’



“Listen, one is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn't mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what you feel is right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it,” Safran continued.



In 2016, amid hostile divorce proceedings, Amber Heard accused her now ex-husband Depp of abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order. At the time, Los Angeles police investigated the claims and found ‘no evidence of any crime’.



Johnny Depp maintains his innocence even to this day, while Heard maintains he physically assaulted her.

The estranged couple finalized their divorce in 2017. However, in 2019, Depp claimed he was the victim of abuse at the hands of Heard, who denied the allegation.



The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor then filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she reportedly portrayed herself as a domestic abuse victim in an opinion-editorial piece published in ‘The Washington Post’ in 2018.



Amber Heard counter-sued in response to that lawsuit. The proceedings are ongoing in that case.