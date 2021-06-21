‘A Quiet Place Part II' rakes in big numbers at South Korean box office

Ever since the John Krasinski directorial 'A Quite Place 2' released, the film is making records with its big numbers. After becoming the first movie to cross $100 million at the US box office since the pandemic led to the shutting down of theatres in March 2020, now the movie is making noise in South Korea.



Emily Blunt starrer topped the South Korean box office on its first official weekend of release. After the release, the horror film scored $2.43 million over the weekend. Including previews, the movie has accumulated $3.36 million over five days it has accumulated $3.36 million over five days, according to data from the Korean Film Council’s Kobis tracking service.

As per Variety, 'A Quiet Place Part II' accounted for 36% share of the market, pointing to a nationwide weekend total of $6.68 million.

Krasinski removed Emma Stone 'Cruella', which released on May 26 and earned well. The movie raked in $1.48 million in its fourth weekend. After four weekends, '101 Dalmatians' prequel has a cumulative total of $10.4 million.

Another movie 'Luca' was given a Thursday opening in the county. It earned $942,000 over the weekend and $1.08 million over four days.

Blunt starrer drama has reached the milestone in 15 days of its release. The movie also set a pandemic-era record and grossed $57 million over the Memorial Day weekend release. 'A Quiet Place Part II' was originally set for a March 2020 release, before it was cancelled due to the worldwide lockdown.

The first part of the film had scored big with critics and went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing, along with several Critics` Choice nominations. The movie went on to gross $340.9 million worldwide on a $21 million budget, making it one of the year`s biggest success stories for an original film.